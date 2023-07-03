This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube and covers a ton of storylines from the June 28th episode of AEW Dynamite.

On that show, the Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver) battled the Hung Bucks (Young Bucks & Adam Page) in trios action, a match that the Elite members would win. However, their celebration would be short-lived as the Blackpool Combat Club would attack them again, then challenged the group to a Blood & Guts matchup at the July 19th episode of Dynamite. You can read about that here.

The official episode description reads, “The Elite face Dark Order. Matt wants the guys to bring back the Hung Bucks name.” Check it out below.