The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their NWA USA series.

The show will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

*NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Chelsea Green vs. Kilynn King.

*NWA National Champion Chris Adonis vs. JTG.

*NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers vs. The Country Gentlemen.

*NWA National Champion EC3 vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason.