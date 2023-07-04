IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that The Coven (KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde) will be defending the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

A few weeks ago on IMPACT!, Killer Kelly scored an important victory over one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Taylor Wilde. After the match, Kelly found herself on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 beatdown when KiLynn King joined the fray. But in a jaw-dropping turn of events, it was Masha Slamovich who came to Kelly’s aid just days after the two tore each other apart in a brutal Dog Collar match. Two weeks later, Slamovich would go one-on-one with King. Following repeated interference from Wilde, Kelly returned the favor and neutralized her at ringside, leading to the victory for Slamovich. With two wins over The Coven, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich have earned a Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity at Slammiversary. Will the unlikely allies dethrone the dealers of dark magic? King and Wilde won the titles by defeating The Death Dollz on the March 16 episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty