IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the National Treasure Nick Aldis will be teaming up with the Man of the Hour Lio Rush to battle the Motor City Machine Guns (X-Division Champion Chris Sabin and IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley) on this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 6TH IMPACT ON AXS:

– Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

– Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA

– Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush