Becky Lynch continues to have creative input into her WWE storylines, but she has changed her approach to the creative process in recent months.

Lynch recently spoke with Cosmopolitan UK and commented on the WWE creative process, noting that she used to get in a bad mood when her ideas didn’t work out the way she wanted.

“I have a good amount of input into my storylines,” Lynch said. “I think in recent months, I’ve changed my outlook on how I approach my creative process. I used to get so hung up on my ideas and ‘I want my ideas to go exactly my way,’ and if they didn’t go my way, I would be in a bad mood all day, and I’d let everybody know about it. I’d fight, and I’d fight, and I’d fight, and then if it didn’t go my way, then I’d still be fighting until I came back through the curtain.”

Lynch continued and said the old way was taking up a lot of energy, so she changed her way of thinking when it comes to WWE creative.

“That takes up a lot of energy,” Lynch continued. “Instead of doing that, now, I will take whatever creative is given to me, and I will say okay, well whether I like this or not. ‘Can we change this? Okay, we can’t. Great. How do I make this the best it can possibly be?’ So that is my creative process now is kind of giving in to, ‘It’s not my company, it’s not my sandbox.’ My job is to make it as good as possible and get the fans and the people to care as much as possible.”

Lynch is currently feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Lynch vs. Stark has been announced for next Monday’s RAW in Buffalo, while Lynch vs. Stratus is expected for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit.

