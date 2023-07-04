Alicia Fox opens up about her departure from WWE.

The former one-time Divas Champion spoke on this topic during a recent appeared on the Ring The Belle podcast, where she confirms that her contract expired back in April of this year. Fox adds that she was pretty sad that WWE never issued a statement wishing her well on her future endeavors.

I knew that there was a date in April coming that my contract comes to an end. It was like April 25th or something, this year and it was kind of this waiting pattern that I was used to already having like, ‘Well they’ll call me when they need me, they’ll call me when they need me.’ Whatever, whatever. One day, a fan tweeted me a picture of that legend shirt and I had like a little head on there… I was like, ‘Why is my head on that shirt?’ You’re gonna ‘legend’ me up? That’s not even fair. I got a phone call and they’re like, ‘Are you retired?’ ‘I got my first merch. So sure.’ Sure, okay, whatever (she laughed). We’ll go to the firing date. This whole time I’m nervous I’m gonna get fired, right?… It’s sad (that there was no communication towards the end) and I can’t go on my own social media and say what? I thought maybe my release date, they would give me a statement of support saying, well, she gone. No. No nothing. I don’t know. I just felt bad, you know? I felt sad for every miscommunication or something.

Later in the chat Fox spoke about how a lot of the girls during her WWE run wanted to be in-ring technicians, which she didn’t mind but questioned whether that was going to put butts in seats for future WWE events.

They were very, like, wanted to be technician wrestlers (next crop of women that took the reins after Fox’s generation), and this is where it gets funny where this is what was more reality TV. It’s like, well, they wanna be technical wrestlers, that’s fine. But, can you put asses in seats? Does anyone want to come see y’all do a thousand jelly drill rolls? (Fox laughed) I mean because at that same time, we shared a locker room with The Bella Twins, Maryse. All of us knew how to work from the girls before us. The Beths, the Mickies. So we were like with the kiddies that are like, ‘We’re technical’, you know? And they’re all, ‘NXT.’ Do y’all remember Derby Park? OVW? We set those rings up. That’s what I’m saying. Me, Maryse set the rings up, Mickie, all these girls. All these girls that opened the doors for Sasha (Banks), for Bayley and no offense, some of them (are) sassies.

During a recent Twitch Stream Fox spoke about the incident that led to her stint in rehab and how her family issues were exploited on Total Divas. You can read about that here.

