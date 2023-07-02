Former WWE Divas & 24/7 Champion Alicia Fox has broken her silence on the 2019 WWE live event incident that led to a stint in rehab. She has also accused WWE of exploiting her family’s alcohol issues for Total Divas.

The February 10, 2019 WWE live event in Saginaw, MI saw Fox team with Mickie James and Nikki Cross for a loss to Natalya, Dana Brooke and Bayley. It was reported that Fox was intoxicated when she arrived to the arena that day. Current AEW coach Arn Anderson, who was then with WWE and was the producer for the match, was accused of allowing Fox to perform in her condition. Anderson had other issues with management, and these, with the Fox incident, led to WWE releasing Anderson.

In an update, Fox hosted a Twitch stream this weekend and talked about how she needed to get away from the industry before “it killed her” due to her issues with alcohol.

Fox proceeded to thank WWE for paying for her sobriety, indicating the company covered the cost of her rehab as they do with current and former talents. Fox said the aforementioned live event incident changed her life.

“It actually changed my whole life,” she said. “This is what got me into rehab, which I’m forever grateful. Forever grateful that company had that support.”

Fox said the match in Saginaw that she was originally booked in was changed at the last minute, which stressed her out. For what it’s worth, the same six-woman match took place the night before in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.

Fox revealed that she was give a field sobriety test by WWE medical staff after the match, but in a training room where other WWE stars walked in and saw what was going on.

“I guess the rumor mill is everyone was saying I looked drunk, I look like I’m bumping crazy,” she said. “I have no idea. I’m in the match, guys. I don’t know. I was kinda rushed and stressed about changing the match…I don’t know what’s going on. Here’s where the mic drops. I don’t really know how to put this… But this is true. By the time I got out of my match and I’m being taken out by the medical team… and they give me a field sobriety test in the training room and it’s like no Arn, no producer, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are like popping their heads in there, they’re like asking me what day it is, what city we’re in… I felt like such a failure.”

Fox, who said she felt embarrassed by her co-workers and like she had no protection, said she has not talked to Anderson since the incident. She recalled how she walked out

“I still haven’t even been able to talk to him about this,” she said of Arn. “And that was a bridge built water deep, I don’t know. And I went to the locker room, I packed up my stuff, and the girls came in acting all like they didn’t know what was going on.”

Fox made guest appearances on E!’s Total Divas for the first two seasons, and then joined the cast for the second half of season three in early 2015, through 2017. She accused the company of exploiting her family’s issues with alcohol for the reality show.

“I’ve also experienced this Total Diva living and reality and trying to pay my bills,” she said. “Yeah, sure, I’ll do a storyline about my family and exploit them and their drinking problems. No problem. Then I’ll go cry in another Diva’s podcast.”

Following the February 2019 incident, Fox worked two TV tapings that April but didn’t work again until the 2021 and 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble bouts. She has not wrestled since then, but recently started training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and will make her pro wrestling return on Saturday, July 15 at the Summer of Champions IX event in Humble, Texas, hosted by Booker’s ROW (Reality of Wrestling) promotion.

Fox noted in an interview earlier this year that she was still signed to a WWE contract, but she then took to Instagram on May 1 to announce that she was no longer with the company. Fox spent 17 years with WWE as she signed her first developmental deal in 2006, then worked OVW and FCW before coming to the main roster in June 2008.

