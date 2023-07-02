Last night’s AEW Collision saw Powerhouse Hobbs defeat Dustin Rhodes in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier, with Hobbs picking up the win thanks to an assist from QT Marshall. He will now face his old partner/rival, Ricky Starks in the semifinal round.

While he may have lost, The Natural was still feeling grateful to AEW President Tony Khan for allowing him to participate in the tournament and show the world that he can still compete at a high level. He also credits Hobbs for giving him a tremendous matchup.

Rhodes writes on Twitter, “Thank you @TonyKhan for the opportunity as the only one who knew or had a friendship with #Owen in this tournament. Sorry I didn’t come out on the winning side of things, but had a helluva match with a talented growing man like @TrueWillieHobbs I did this for the #OwenHartFoundation. Thank you to the fans that tuned in as you have been my lifeline all my career. I owe my absolute best on screen for you.”

Another big matchup in the Owen Hart tournament will feature Samoa Joe battling his old nemesis, CM Punk. That bout takes place on the July 8th edition of AEW Collision.