Powerhouse Hobbs is going to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

The former TNT Champion defeated Dustin Rhodes on this evening’s episode of AEW Collision from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Hobbs picked up the win after he hit the Natural with his signature spinebuster maneuver, which was preceded by a cheap shot from QT Marshall on the outside. He will now face either Juice Robinson or Ricky Starks in the next round, with that match coming up later tonight on Collision.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Only a matter of time till we saw QT Marshall make his presence known in this match. Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@dustinrhodes | @truewilliehobbs#OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/plL3swMJAU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Collision can be found here.