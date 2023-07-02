Jay White has called out CM Punk.

The Switchblade cut a promo at the Second City Saint on this evening’s edition of AEW Collision, where he was was accompanied by the rest of Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & The Gunns). White tells Punk that he has an interest in taking his “bag of goodies,” which is the red bag apparently containing Punk’s version of the AEW World title that he never lost. He tells Punk that if he doesn’t want to lose that “gold” he better leave it in the bag.

Punk would then respond with a promo from the backstage area, where he stood with FTR and Ricky Starks. He says that White can get himself a replica title on AEW Shop just like MJF did, later stating that if the group is looking for a fight they don’t have to look far. While nothing was confirmed, it does seem that AEW is preparing for a White vs. Punk singles matchup at some point.

Check out the exchange below.

"You can go to https://t.co/4WdDu4gQ4K, buy yourself a replica title, parade yourself around here, and call yourself champ."@CMPunk not mincing words on #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/pcWvPMx59R — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 2, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Collision can be found here.