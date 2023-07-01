– Tonight’s AEW Collision show opens up with promos to hype tonight’s matches for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. We’re now live on a tape delay from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness welcome us.

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Kip Morst

We go right to the ring and out comes AEW World Champion MJF to make his Collision in-ring debut in this non-title match. Enhancement talent Kip Morst waits in his corner.

MJF attacked the local Morst before the bell and beat him down. MJF went on to hit a Heat Seeker and made Morst tap out to the LaBell Lock.

Winner: MJF

– After the match, MJF took the mic and started insulting Canadians. He offered to defend the title against anyone from Hamilton. A heavy-set enhancement talent slowly walked down the ramp but Ethan Page came walking out past him. Page and MJF had words, and Page slapped MJF’s mic to the mat. Page went on about his family ties to Hamilton. Page’s strong babyface promo included shots at MJF for not being a company man, and bragging about AEW always calls on him to make appearances because he delivers. Page accepted MJF’s challenge and called him a “bare minimum bitch.”

AEW World Title Match: Ethan Page vs. MJF (c)

The back & forth match saw MJF nail a Dragon Screw leg whip, then a Heat Seeker for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: MJF

– After the match, MJF took his title and left while Ethan Page was cheered.

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes

Harley Cameron and QT Marshall came out with Powerhouse Hobbs. At one point Dustin Rhodes slid out of a press slam, but QT tripped him. Hobbs sent Dustin to the floor so that QT could send him into the ring post. This busted Rhodes open. Rhodes eventually fought back and hit a CrossRhodes and a piledriver for 2. QT tried to interfere again but Dustin decked him. Rhodes later applied a Figure Four but Hobbs kicked out and sent Rhodes into a right hand by QT. Hobbs followed up with a Spinebuster for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

– After the match, it was confirmed that Hobbs will now go to the semifinals to face the winner of Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks.

Miro vs. Anthony Henry

This was a fairly short match, less than five minutes. Miro dominated early on until Henry nailed a top rope stomp to intercept Miro. Henry mounted more offense but Miro hit an enziguri. Miro followed up with the Machka Kick and the Game Over submission for the win.

Winner: Miro

– After the match, Miro stood tall.

– Tony Schiavone comes to the ring to interview Bullet Club Gold now – Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunn Club. The Gunns got heat when going on about how they are the best tag team in the world, naming people they’ve beat, including CM Punk. Schiavone mentioned that Bullet Club Gold members will be banned from ringside during the tournament match between Juice and Ricky Starks. Robinson is confident he can win without any help. White took the mic and called out Punk, referring to what Punk had in his bag when he returned a few weeks back. White said this is the golden era of The Bullet Club, and warned that he and Juice are coming for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Titles. Punk, Starks and FTR interrupted on the big screen. Punk said White should buy himself a replica title belt from ShopAEW and carry it around like AEW World Champion MJF does. FTR accepted White’s challenge.

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson locked up to dueling chants. Robinson focused on Starks’ legs. The match went back & forth, and at one point Starks hit Snake Eyes followed by a tornado DDT for a 2 count. Starks fought of a Texas Cloverleaf but Juice rolled him up with a handful of tights. The finish saw Starks block a hurricanrana, then miss a top rope splash and jump into a Spear for 2. Starks blocked a DDT and hit a Spear of his own. Juice escaped the Roshambo but Starks caught him with a jackknife pin for the win to advance.

Winner: Ricky Starks

– After the match, Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs was confirmed for the semifinals. Bullet Club Gold came out to surround Starks but Punk and FTR ran out to make the save, which caused Bullet Club Gold to retreat. Punk raised Starks’ arm in the air.

– Lexy Nair interviewed AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus and Christian Cage backstage. Cage ignored a question on why he’s carrying the title and talked about being co-champion. Shawn Spears interrupted and asked Luchasaurus if he’s OK with Cage holding his title. Spears said he wants to speak to the champ, and made it known he wants a title shot. Cage dismissed him and said he isn’t dangerous and never will be. Cage told Spears to walk away. Spears said everyone is capable of being dangerous if they meet the right person. Spears said he will see Cage soon. He then looked over at Luchasaurus and called him champ. Luchasaurus grunted as Spears walked away.

AEW TBS Title Match: Lady Frost vs. Kris Statlander (c)

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Lady Frost traded offense early on. The finish saw Statlander nail a leg scissors and a clothesline. She followed up with the Tombstone piledriver for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Kris Statlander

– After the match, Statlander stood tall and posed with the belt.

– Lexi Nair interviewed Andrade El Idolo backstage, and asked about his issues with AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black. An angry Andrade went on about House of Black taking his mask. He yelled in Spanish and said he needs his mask back. The House of Black interrupted on the screen behind Andrade, and Malakai Black taunted him, and said they will meet in due time. Andrade snapped to end the segment.

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title tournament main event as CM Punk joined the announcers for commentary. Punk stopped to look at The Owen Cup and greeted a few fans at ringside. Roderick Strong came out first, followed by ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

This was a strong back & forth match with plenty of Punk – Joe discussion on commentary. The finish saw Strong nail an Olympic Slam, then a jumping knee. Strong went for a suplex but Joe caught him with the Coquina Clutch. Strong went out and the referee called the match.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Punk vs. Joe was confirmed for the upcoming semifinals. The winner will go to the finals to face the winner of Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks on the July 15 Collision. Punk and Joe looked out at each other, then Joe grabbed a steel chair but officials and security came out to keep them apart. Joe came back in and dropped Strong on the chair with a Musclebuster. Joe then left as Punk checked on Strong. Adam Cole also ran down to tend to Strong. Medics put a neck brace on Strong and then took him away on a stretcher to end the show.

