Matt Cardona is banned from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for the rest of his life.

The top industry star lost to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray at today’s Battleground Championship Wrestling event from the venue, which had the stipulation that whoever lost would never be able to return. Ray defeated Cardona by powerbombing him through a flaming table, the first flaming table spot at the 2300 Arena in many years.

[SPOILER] Finish to Bully Ray vs. Matt Cardona – Loser leaves the 2300 Arena – Battleground Championship Wrestling – 07/01/23 – Philly @bullyray5150 @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/4CcUFeFR9d — Jeremy Plauche (@plauchej) July 1, 2023

Cardona and Ray had been building up their feud on social media, with Ray doing extra promotion on his Busted Open Radio program.