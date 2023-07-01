The Bloodline Civil War continued at WWE Money In the Bank with The Usos defeating Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event closed with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeating Reigns and Sikoa. Jey pinned Reigns for the win. The back & forth match included several big spots and a hot crowd that chanted “fuck you Roman!” and “if you hate Roman stand up!” at times. You can find our detailed recap at this link.

Going into tonight’s match, Michael Cole noted on commentary that the last time Reigns was pinned or submitted was December 15th, 2019, when he lost a TLC Match to Baron Corbin at the 2019 WWE TLC event. Corbin pinned Reigns to get that win.

Below are several shots from today’s Bloodline Civil War main event at The O2 Arena in London, England:

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675261297703649280

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675261540855865345

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675262190536781825

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675262632847192064

Are you Team Usos or Team Reigns? 🩸#MITB pic.twitter.com/TMZukPfb1s — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 1, 2023

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675263402510372865

They've been ready for this spot for YEARS ☝️@WWEUsos#MITB pic.twitter.com/mEAKjsC8ar — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 1, 2023

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675266777511608320

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675266932096790528

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675269810819563520

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675268113179242497

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675269029672411136

