The Bloodline Civil War continued at WWE Money In the Bank with The Usos defeating Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event closed with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeating Reigns and Sikoa. Jey pinned Reigns for the win. The back & forth match included several big spots and a hot crowd that chanted “fuck you Roman!” and “if you hate Roman stand up!” at times. You can find our detailed recap at this link.
Going into tonight’s match, Michael Cole noted on commentary that the last time Reigns was pinned or submitted was December 15th, 2019, when he lost a TLC Match to Baron Corbin at the 2019 WWE TLC event. Corbin pinned Reigns to get that win.
Below are several shots from today’s Bloodline Civil War main event at The O2 Arena in London, England:
