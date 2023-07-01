Jeff Hardy sustained a dislocated jaw on a recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

Matt Hardy broke the news on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he said that the injury to his brother came courtesy of Juice Robinson, who nailed Jeff with a roll of coins on the June 21st edition of Dynamite, which led to the Hardys losing a tag team match to the Gunns.

The roll of coins, it dislocated his jaw. They thought it might have been broken, but it was dislocated, so it’s only looking like a couple of weeks. So, yeah. It is what it is. It’s pro wrestling. It’s not ballet, as they say.

It does not appear that Jeff will miss any action due to the injury, but the Hardys have not wrestled on AEW television since the loss to the Gunns. You can check out the latest edition of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy below.

