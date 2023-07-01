WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from the June 30th episode of SmackDown on FOX. You can check out the full list and video below.

10. “Anger Managed”-Kevin Owens takes out some of his frustration on Pretty Deadly.

9. “Solo For Chief”-The Usos plant a seed in Solo Sikoa’s head.

8. “In Need Of Cough Syrup”-Austin Theory defeats Ridge Hollands.

7. “Suffer Once More”-Karrion Kross addresses the WWE locker room in new cryptic video.

6. “Let Me Talk To Ya”-LA Knight crashes the Grayson Waller Effect with Logan Paul

5. “London Lockdown”-Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat Pretty Deadly.

4. “Hometown Victor”-Butch is victorious in London.

3. “Shearing Shotzi”-Bayley rips out Shotzi’s hair and picks up a victory.

2. “The EST’s Wrath”-Bianca Belair attacks Asuka.

1. “We The Ones”-The Bloodline brawls.