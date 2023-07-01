Shayna Baszler reflects on some of her favorite matches of her WWE career.

The former MMA fighter turned pro-wrestling star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where she named her NXT women’s title loss to Rhea Ripley as a match that she is most proud of in her career thus far.

I think the match we had on TV, and I know I lost, but to Rhea Ripley. I’m really proud of that match. There isn’t a time that I can I remember where the crowd were so genuinely happy that the bad guy lost, that they stormed to the ring, so I’m really proud of that and really proud of the division that was there [NXT].

Another two matches that Baszler really enjoyed was her NXT Takeover Brooklyn showdown with Kairi and the cage match she got to have with IYO SKY on NXT television.

I think the match I had at Takeover Brooklyn match I had with Kairi, that’s a good one and also. I think the cage match I had with IYO on NXT TV. They’re my three favourite matches so far.

Later, Baszler spoke about her relationship with the four horsewoman of MMA, which consists of herself, Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke.

I mean, look, we’re actually friends, we actually trained together, we actually lived together, we actually text each other and have a group chat that’s called 4 horses, emojis. Those other four can’t get along, but that’s not our problem, we would always get together and fight, you know what I mean?

Baszler betrayed Ronda Rousey at today’s Money In The Bank premium live event, a move that cost the two the WWE women’s tag team titles. You can read about that here.