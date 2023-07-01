Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are your new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw Morgan and Rodriguz defeat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to capture the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The following comes from our detailed recap:

“Rousey is going for the finish but Baszler drops Rousey out of nowhere, shocking everyone. Baszler mounts Rousey with stiff punches now. Baszler walks out, leaving everyone stunned. Rodriguez hits a Texana Bomb to Rousey, then Liv hits Ob-Liv-ion for the pin to win the titles.”

This is the second reign for Morgan and Rodriguez. Rousey and Baszler began their first reign by winning the vacant titles in a Fatal 4 Way on the May 29 RAW. They then unified the titles with the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the June 23 SmackDown. The titles were vacant due to Morgan suffering an injury during their first reign. Rousey and Baszler held the straps for 32 recognized days.

Below are several shots from today’s title change at The O2 Arena in London, England:

Who will walk out of #MITB as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? pic.twitter.com/nxap12vdiU — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675230148218454016

