Damian Priest is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event opened up with Priest capturing the men’s Money In the Bank briefcase. The match also included LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Logan Paul. You can find our detailed recap at this link.

Priest now has a contract for a guaranteed title shot of his choosing, at any time and place, good for up to one year. This is the first time Priest has held the Money In the Bank briefcase as this was his MITB debut.

Below are several shots from today’s Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match opener at The O2 Arena in London, England:

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675222111680438273

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675222264785010688

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675223241550356481

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675226680917479425

