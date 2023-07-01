– The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens up from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. We see fans filing into The O2 Arena in London, England. Camp and Rosenberg congratulate Redmond on her recent promotion to RAW. The panel goes over today’s card now. We go to the Money In the Bank “By The Numbers” video, narrated by Redmond.

Back from a break and it’s confirmed that the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match will open the show. We get a discussion on the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match now. Camp predicts IYO SKY to win, while Rosenberg goes with Becky Lynch and Redmond goes with Zelina Vega. They discuss Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio now and they go with Cody. They discuss the WWE Intercontinental Title Match and everyone believes GUNTHER will retain. Back from a break and we look at Logan Paul’s involvement in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The panel discusses the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match now. Camp, Rosenberg and Redmond predict LA Knight will win. We see fans walking around the sold out O2 Arena as we go back to break. We get a video package for today’s WWE World Heavyweight Title Match. Redmond and Camp go with Seth Rollins to retain, but Rosenberg disagrees. Back from a break and Kayla Braxton speaks to Paul Heyman in the back. His mood is different as he goes on about how he’s never seen Roman Reigns like this. There will be no Tribal Chief tonight, Roman will be a Samoan Warrior, he will erase The Usos from the history books. Heyman says this won’t be PG or fun to watch. The Usos will be stacked, pinned and shipped out of WWE, and there’s nothing he can do about it. The panel discusses The Bloodline Civil War Match. Camp and Redmond go with The Usos but Rosenberg disagrees. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event opens up with a video package. We’re now live from The O2 Arena in London, England as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

We go right to the ring for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match and out first are The Brawling Brutes to a big pop – Butch with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Mike Rome does the introductions as Holland and Sheamus go backstage. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next to a big pop as fans sing his song. Santos Escobar is out next with his war paint on as we see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high. There are ladders all over The O2. Damian Priest is out next by himself. Out next comes Ricochet. LA Knight it out next to a big pop. The last entrant is Logan Paul to mostly boos.

The bell rings and Paul is surrounded. They attack Paul and send him to the floor. Santos sends Butch out and drops him. Paul brings a ladder in but Nakamura cuts him off and hits Good Vibrations. Priest cuts Nakamura off.

Santos and Priest struggle for a ladder now. Butch and Ricochet attack and Priest is triple teamed. LA drops Butch and fans go wild for him. Nakamura drops LA, then hits a flying knee to Priest. Nakamura and Ricochet go at it but Butch joins in and Ricochet eats a double kick. Nakamura and Butch unload on each other until Santos flies in at them. Paul launches Santos into a ladder. Paul climbs up but he’s surrounded again. They pull him off and send him to the floor.

Butch brings a table and a cricket bat from under the ring to a pop. Butch comes in and unloads with the bat. He climbs but Priest cuts him off. Butch and Priest fight to the floor and Butch gets dropped. Paul proposes an alliance with Priest as fans boo. They stack two tables at ringside now, then put them side by side. Priest drops Butch, then Paul to a pop.

Priest launches Paul over the steps for a pop. Santos with a big dive on Priest. LA and Ricochet go at it but Ricochet launches himself for a bad landing. Paul cuts LA off, the takes out Butch. Paul flies out at Priest but gets rocked in mid-air and lands bad on his leg. Priest bridges a ladder onto half of the steps and goes to drop Paul but Butch rocks him. Nakamura places Priest on the ladder bridge but Paul drops Nakamura into the apron. Paul with a big Frogsplash onto Priest and the ladder bridge.

Fans chant “you still suck!” now. Nakamura and Ricochet stand ladders up in the ring, then trade shots. A ladder is bridged from the middle rope to the standing ladder. Nakamura drops Ricochet. Nakamura with a DDT to LA. Nakamura and Santos climb up now and go at it. Butch climbs up over Santos’ back and applies a choke from his back, bringing them both down to the bridge. Ricochet then springboards onto them and the bridge with a big 450 as fans go wild.

Everyone gets up and starts brawling now. LA ends up taking out Priest. Paul drops LA. Ricochet with a Shooting Star Press to Paul. Santos slams Ricochet off the ladder. Nakamura climbs but has to stop and nail a flying knee to Santos. Butch pulls Nakamura to the floor. Butch climbs a ringside ladder and nails a big moonsault onto everyone down below for a big pop.

Butch goes back in to climb but Paul stops him to boos. Paul climbs up but Ricochet stops him. Paul drops Ricochet with a punch. Paul climbs up but Santos stops him. Santos kicks Paul into the corner, then hits the running knee. Santos climbs but Nakamura pulls him off. Nakamura climbs but Santos meets him up top.

LA knocks Nakamura off with another ladder. LA climbs one ladder to meet Santos up top on the other, and they go at it. Santos with a huge hurricanrana to LA off the ladder. Santos climbs up but Nakamura meets him on the other ladder. Paul and Ricochet jump up to join them. Ricochet touches the briefcase but can’t get it. LA ends up shoving both ladders over. Paul and Ricochet are stuck on the ropes but Ricochet launches them through the ringside table Paul sit up earlier. Paul hits hard face-first and officials check on him. Fans are shocked.

LA and Butch fight up top now. Butch bends fingers but Priest launches him off into a corner ladder. LA ends up taking out Priest and others for a big pop. LA climbs but Priest meet him up top. LA grabs the briefcase but Priest stops him. Priest with a huge Broken Ladder from up top, sending LA to the floor. Priest climbs back up and grabs the briefcase for the win.

Winner and the New Mr. Money In the Bank: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits as Priest raises the briefcase up high on the ladder. We go to replays. The other competitors are show trying to recover while Priest celebrates. We go to a break.

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are out next.

Liv and Baszler go at it to start. Liv controls early on and nails a big kick. Rousey runs in but gets sent to the floor with Baszler. Raquel launches Liv out onto the champions.

Liv brings it back in but a Rousey distraction allows Baszler to turn it around, then she stomps the hurt arm. Rousey tags in and dominates Liv, focusing on the arm. Baszler tags in with a running knee for a 2 count. Baszler dominates Liv now, working her over. Rousey runs in and stops a tag, then applies the ankle lock.

Rousey yells at Liv to tap. Liv rolls Rousey up and hits the Jersey Codebreaker. Rodriguez tags in and runs wild on the champions. Rodriguez with a fall-away slam to Baszler, then a powerslam to Rousey for 2. Rodriguez goes on and hits a big powerbomb from the middle rope on Rousey but Baszler breaks the pin up.

Liv and Baszler tag in but Liv gets dropped into a submission. Rousey stops Rodriguez from running in, then applies the ankle lock to trap Liv in a double submission. Rodriguez runs back in to break it up. More back and forth now. Baszler sends Rodriguez into the ring post, blocks Ob-Liv-ion, and applies the Kirifuda Clutch. Liv eventually breaks it up and they go on.

Rousey is going for the finish but Baszler drops Rousey out of nowhere, shocking everyone. Baszler mounts Rousey with stiff punches now. Baszler walks out, leaving everyone stunned. Rodriguez hits a Texana Bomb to Rousey, then Liv hits Ob-Liv-ion for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Morgan and Rodriguez celebrate with the titles as the music hits and we go to replays.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Damian Priest, who wants to be known as Senor Money In the Bank. Braxton asks what’s next. Priest says he has a lot to think about, then he names the various titles he could win. Priest is confident he will become champion.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Matt Riddle vs. GUNTHERWinner: GUNTHER

– After the match, GUNTHER stands tall with the title as the music hits and we go to replays. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre to a huge return pop. Drew faces off with GUNTHER in the middle of the ring now and they have words. GUNTHER mushes Drew back. Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, then a Claymore Kick. Drew is fired up now as fans go wild. Drew raises the title over GUNTHER and then poses as we go to replays. Cole says Drew’s WWE future is no longer up in the air, an apparent reference to the contract situation.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Back from a break and out comes Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Cody Rhodes is out next to a big pop and pyro.

The bell rings and Dominik stalls early on, playing mind games with Cody. Cody chases Dominik out, then back into the ring. Dominik slaps Cody as Ripley laughs.

Cody is angry now as he rips his cast off. Dominik runs away but Cody goes up the ramp to bring him back. Cody with the drop-down right hand now. Cody with a powerslam. Dominik slides out to the floor to boos. Cody works Dominik over at ringside now but Rhea gets in Cody’s face.

Dominik exposes a turnbuckle while the referee is distracted. Rhea knocks Cody off the apron and Dominik nails a suicide dive. Dominik brings it back in with punches. He sends Cody back out and slams his face into the announce table. Cody makes it back in before the 10 count. They go at it and Dominik nails a corkscrew elbow for 2. Dominik grounds Cody now as fans continue singing their songs. Cole says he can’t hear Barrett.

Dominik goes for the Three Amigos suplexes but Cody blocks the third and nails one of his own. Cody mounts offense and hits a powerslam as Ripley looks concerned. Cody is fired up as fans pop for him. Cody hits a Disaster Kick but Dominik kicks out. Rhea stops Cody on the apron, allowing Dominik to land offense.

Cody blocks 619, then spins Dominik around and hits the Alabama Slam for a pop. Cody nails the Cody Cutter and he’s fired up. Cody hits a Cross Rhodes to get the pin in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, Rhodes stands tall and celebrates as the music hits and we go to replays. Cody makes his exit as fans cheer him on.

– Back from a break and out comes John Cena to a huge surprise return pop.

Cena talks about the energy and wonders why it took so long to bring a Premium Live Event back to London. Cena says the WWE decision makers aren’t sure about London… they think London is hostile, a distraction, and they like to take over the show. Fans boo. Cena says the fans are the voice and the heart of the show… you ARE the show. Fans pop.

Cena asks why he’s here now. For the fans. He wants the world to know that these fans are underappreciated. Cena is big on respect, and these fans have earned his. He goes on about how the UK crowd is the most exciting WWE has. Cena then says he is here to try and bring WrestleMania to London. Fans pop. Cena isn’t here for one more match, he’s here because people pay attention to his music. Cena tells fans to show them what a WrestleMania in London will sound like. Fans go wild again.

The music interrupts and out comes Grayson Waller to boos. Waller hopes Cena doesn’t mind the interruption. He has all the respect for Cena. Waller goes on about Cena’s jorts and movies but fans chant “shut the fuck up!” now. Waller says he’s disappointed to see Cena out here lying to the people. Waller laughs at the idea of a WrestleMania in London.

Waller goes on insulting the crowd and says if WrestleMania is going international, it should be Australia. Fans boo. Waller taunts the crowd to more boos. Waller brings up Cena’s losses to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and The Fiend. Waller can get Cena on the show, Cena just needs one viral moment. Waller goes on and tells Cena to let him save Cena’s career.

Fans boo when Waller proposes Cena vs. Waller at WrestleMania Australia. Cena says he will pass. Cena goes to leave but Waller stops him and says no one says no to The Grayson Waller Effect. Cena plays to the fans again but Waller drops him from behind. Waller works Cena over on the mat now. Waller shows off some but turns back around to an Attitude Adjustment in the middle of the ring for a big pop. The music hits and Cena makes his exit, stopping on the stage to salute the crowd.

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Back from the break and it’s time for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match as Bayley is out first. IYO SKY is out next as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Zelina Vega is out next, followed by Zoey Stark, and then WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Becky Lynch is out last to a pop.

Stark attacks Lynch on the entrance-way as Trish orders her to. Lynch is double teamed at ringside now. Vega takes out Bayley. Damage CTRL double teams Vega now until Trish and Stark attack them at ringside.

The action comes in the ring now and Lynch is hit with a ladder. Trish climbs but Damage CTRL takes her out. Fans sing “Hey Bayley!” now. Bayley screams for them to shut up. Vega drops SKY in the corner, then drops Bayley. Vega tries climbing twice but SKY and Bayley keep stopping her, then they double team again.

Lynch finally comes back in to stop Bayley and SKY from climbing at once. Stark knocks Lynch off but Lynch unloads with kicks to the face. Trish saves Stark from a Dis-Arm-Her on the ladder. Bayley stops Trish from climbing. Trish and SKY climb but Trish kicks her down. Vega climbs another ladder and fights up top with Trish. Vega uses Trish to climb up but Stark meets her at the top. Everyone gets involved until Lynch is alone up top. Bayley knocks her down and hits a big flying elbow.

Stark and Vega prevent SKY from getting the briefcase but then they turn on each other. SKY then hits a huge moonsault onto everyone down below but Trish runs back in and climbs up. She touches the case but Lynch runs up and unloads. Stark tries to help but it back-fires. Lynch takes them down but Vega hits a crossbody on her. Vega take out Damage CTRL but Lynch and Trish team up to stop her from climbing. They brawl and Lynch drops Trish.

The Peacock feed briefly stops but comes back to Stark and Trish bringing out a pair of handcuffs. They double team Lynch, and then try to cuff her to the ring post but Lynch fights them off to a big pop. Lynch sends Trish over the announce table, then spikes Stark into a ladder bridge from the apron to the table. Lynch with a big Man-Handle Slam on the ladder to Trish, but Stark nails a dive into a neckbreaker on the floor.

Vega and Stark fight up top now. Vega nails a huge Code Red onto a ladder bridge down below. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. IYO climbs up but Bayley tips the ladder over to boos. Lynch climbs and knocks Bayley off. SKY pulls Lynch off, then Lynch drops SKY.

Lynch climbs again but Bayley stops her from the other side and they fight it out. SKY comes over and uses the handcuff on Lynch to cuff both Lynch and Bayley to the ladder. Fans cheer as SKY climbs up Bayley’s back to retrieve the briefcase for the win.

Winner and New Ms. Money In the Bank: IYO SKY

– After the match, SKY poses up high with the briefcase as fans chant “you deserve it!” and we go to replays. SKY continues her celebration as the others look on and try to recover.

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Back from a break and we go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to boos and cheers. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is out next to a big pop. Fans sing Rollins’ theme for a few minutes after the music stops. Samantha Irvin now does formal ring introductions.

Fans immediately begin singing again. Rollins has the Kinesio tape on his ribs. The bell rings and they stare each other down. Balor attacks but Rollins takes him down. Balor comes back and goes for the ribs.

Rollins sends Balor out and hits a big suicide dive early on. Balor turns it around at ringside but Rollins clotheslines him. Rollins grabs Balor’s ears and rolls him back in. Rollins runs in with a big leg drop. Balor with a takedown but Rollins dodges stomps. Balor blocks a Pedigree and stomps the ribs now. Balor with kicks in the corner now.

Balor works Cena around and taunts the fans. Balor focuses on the ribs and knocks Rollins to the floor. Balor poses to boos. Balor with more stomps at ringside. Balor brings it back in with shoulder thrusts to the hurt ribs. Rollins fights back and unloads with right hands now. More back and forth now.

Balor with a Slingblade. Rollins with a superkick and a Buckle Bomb. Rollins goes up top for the big splash but Balor gets his knees up. Balor keeps control and goes up top but Rollins cuts him off. Balor knocks Rollins to the mat but misses Coup de Grace. Rollins misses the Stomp twice and we get a roll-up for 2. Rollins ends up spiking Balor for a close 2 count.

Damian Priest comes out with his Money In the Bank briefcase but his music did not hit. Fans chant “cash it in!” now. Balor rolls a distracted Rollins up for 2. Rollins decks Balor and goes to the floor to trash talk Priest. Priest takes a seat. Rollins turns around to Balor flying out and taking him down. Balor with a Coup de Grace off the announce table, then off the steel steps.

Balor brings it back in and keeps control, then hits the corner dropkick. Balor goes up top for a Coup de Grace but he stops when Priest jumps up from his seat at ringside. This allows Rollins to dodge the a Coup de Grace, then nail a Stomp for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall with the title as fans sing his song and we go to replays. Balor and Priest are arguing at ringside now. Rollins laughs and makes his exit.

– Cole plugs WWE Hall of Famer Edge on The Grayson Waller Effect on next week’s SmackDown from Madison Square Garden. Some Peacock viewers get a video package on Edge’s career.

– Back from a break and Kayla Braxton interviews Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a VIP box. She congratulates them on retaining over Pretty Deadly on SmackDown. Owens talks about tonight’s show and the hot crowd. Kayla brings up The Bloodline Civil War Match and Sami says tonight will be the night where Roman Reigns finally gets what he deserves. Sami’s music starts up as we go to a break.

– We get a lengthy video package for tonight’s main event.

The Bloodline Civil War Match: The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Fans cheer The Usos on as they hit the ring. Out next comes what’s left of The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa with Paul Heyman. They march to the ring but stop on the entrance-way as Reigns raises his finger in the air as pyro goes off in the air. Reigns and Solo stop on the apron, stare down The Usos, and then turn to the crowd to raise their 1s again. Mike Rome does formal ring introductions as the family members meet in the middle of the ring and bark at each other.

The Usos laugh as it sounds like we start with a “fuck you Roman!” chant. The bell hits and Solo stares Jimmy down as they size each other up. They lock up and Solo launches Jimmy into the corner, then looks over at Jey.

Jimmy taunts his brother and cousin. They lock up again and Solo slams Jimmy, then yells out at him. Jimmy talks strategy with Jey in the corner as fans sing. Jey ducks Solo and chops away now. Solo drops Jimmy to one knee and work him over. Jimmy runs into a boot.

Jey with a cheap shot from the apron while Jimmy distracts the referee. The Usos double team Solo. Solo is ready to snap and attack but Reigns yells no. Reigns wants to tag in. Jey says Solo better listen to his daddy. Solo hesitates but tags in Reigns.

Reigns and Jey go at it now. Reigns drops Jey with a shoulder. Reigns taunts Jimmy but turns around to punches from Jey. Reigns takes the punches and drops Jey. Reigns holds Jey in the middle rope and rakes his eyes as the referee warns him. Reigns takes his time controlling Jey now, and taunts the fans to boos.

Jimmy tags in and they go for a double superkick but Reigns retreats to the floor. Reigns regroups with Heyman, who hypes him up. Solo comes out to guard them. Reigns comes back in and unloads on Jey in the corner. The referee warns Reigns but Reigns gets in his face. Reigns turns back around to Jey unloading in the corner with punches. Jey decks Solo on the apron but Reigns drops Jey with ease. Reigns stomps away in the corner now. Solo chokes Jey from the apron while Reigns talks to the referee. Solo tags in and takes his time beating Jey around. Solo grounds Jey now as fans rally.

Jey fights Solo off. Jimmy tags in and they rock Solo. Jimmy charges but Solo meets him in mid-air with a big forearm. The crowd is loud and riled up like a typical UK crowd, and this annoys Solo. Reigns is also annoyed. Solo waits around while Jimmy recovers in the corner. Reigns vents to Heyman about how the UK is full of idiots.

Solo finally goes back to work and hits the big Rikishi/Umaga splash to Jimmy in the corner. Solo keeps control and works Jimmy against the middle rope. Reigns tags back in to boos, then hits a Drive By to Jimmy. Reigns comes back in the ring for a 2 count on Jimmy. The fans chant “fuck you Roman!” again but this angers The Tribal Chief and he takes it out on Jimmy in the corner, then wags his finger at the crowd. Reigns with a big boot for a 2 count as Jey looks on.

Solo tags back in and grounds Jimmy with the claw again. Fans rally for Jimmy. He fights out and sends Solo to the floor, but didn’t see Reigns tag in. Reigns tries to stop the tag but Jimmy keeps trying. Solo yanks Jey off the apron to block the tag. Reigns decks Jimmy again and poses with a smile for boos. Solo drops Jimmy at ringside with a stiff strike, possibly a Spike. Reigns raises his 1 in the air as Jimmy recovers. Jimmy ducks a Superman Punch, then clotheslines Reigns and they both tumble to the floor.

Jey gets back to the apron as fans chant for The Usos. Jey and Solo both tag in now. Jey unloads and stuns Solo. Jey with an enziguri from the apron, then a big top rope splash for 2. Jey yells out to the crowd, and hits the Rikishi/Umaga splash. Jey charges and blocks a Samoan Drop. Reigns tags in as Jey sends Solo to the floor. Jey with a suicide dive to Reigns, then to Solo on the opposite side of the ring. Jey goes for another dive but Reigns intercepts him with a Superman Punch. Reigns brings Jey back in for another Superman Punch. Jimmy tags in and The Usos hit a big double Spear on Reigns for a close 2 count as Solo breaks the pin up.

The two teams get to their feet and face off now in the middle of the ring. They start brawling. Solo takes Jey to the floor and into the ring post. Jimmy and Reigns brawl now. Reigns barely connects with a Superman Punch and Jimmy kicks out at 2. Reigns is frustrated now as he lashes out at the crowd. Reigns calls for a Spear but Jimmy superkicks him, and then again.

Jimmy goes to the top for the big splash but Reigns catches him in the Guillotine on the way down. Jimmy begins fading as the referee checks on him. Jimmy holds his arm up and fans pop. Jimmy powers up in the hold and rams Reigns into the turnbuckles. Jey tags in but he gets rocked. They tangle and the Reigns is knocked into the referee, which knocks him to the floor.

Jey superkicks Reigns. The Uso hit the 1D on Reigns and Jey covers but the referee is still down at ringside. Fans count to 10 and boo. Jey is frustrated now. The Usos go up top for the double splashes but Solo knocks Jey off. Reigns and Solo hit double Uranages to The Usos in the middle of the ring now. Solo drops Jimmy with a Samoan Spike. Solo and Reigns yell out, then Reigns hits a Spear on Jey, sending him right into a Spike by Solo.

Solo drags Jimmy on top of Jey and stacks him as fans chant “bullshit!” now. Reigns covers for the pin as the referee slides back in to make the count but The Usos kick out. Fans go wild at the kick out.

Reigns and Solo can’t believe it. Heyman, clutching all three title belts, is shocked. Heyman asks what are we going to do now. Solo and Reigns are just shocked for a few minutes as The Usos recover. Solo stares down at Jimmy and snaps Reigns back into it. Reigns mounts Jey as Solo sends Jimmy to the floor and then into the steel steps. Solo takes apart the announce table now. Reigns yells at Solo and says you know what to do – destroy him. Solo superkicks Jimmy on top of the announce table, then goes to the top of the barrier. Solo looks back at Reigns and then yells out. Solo leaps out but Jimmy moves and Solo goes crashing through the table.

Reigns can’t believe what just happened. Jey superkicks Reigns. Reigns nails a Superman Punch. Jey with a superkick. Reigns with a Spear but Jey kicks out and Reigns is losing it. Fans chant for The Usos and then chant “this is awesome!” now. A replay shows Jey hit Reigns with a low blow when he kicked out.

The Usos each deliver a superkick to Reigns, then they double superkick him. They then double superkick Solo off the apron, and double superkick Reigns again. Jey tags in and goes to the top for a big Uso splash to Reigns as Jimmy watches with a smile while kneeling down in the corner. Jey covers Reigns for the pin to win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, the crowd erupts for The Usos as they begin celebrating. The music hits and we go to replays. The Usos embrace and take it all in as Reigns sits up against the apron at ringside, seething as Money In the Bank goes off the air.

