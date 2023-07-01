WWE superstar Bayley recently joined the Gorilla Position to hype up today’s Money In The Bank premium live event in London, where the former Grand-Slam women’s champion discussed a number of marquee topics, including her thoughts on her current role with the company.

At one point Bayley would be asked whether she thought she could be doing more at this point in her career. This is what she had to say:

I mean, he said it. I could be on a little more posters. That could be me instead of Seth Rollins. But to me, I guess it’s more of, I can’t worry about all that. I kind of have to do what feels good in my heart and what I feel proud of, which right now is Damage CTRL.

Staying on subject, Bayley says that getting to share some big moments with Damage CTRL have made her happy, adding that she is excited for IYO Sky to shine at today’s Money In The Bank.

I’m really proud that I’ve been able to bring that to fruition and be able to be a part of their big moments. WrestleMania, wrestling legends, two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, IYO SKY being in this match for her first time, things like that is rewarding to me, whether they like to see it or not, how much of an asset I am, it’s fine.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)