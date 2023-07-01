Jimmy Uso looks back on some of the mistakes he’s made in his life.

The WWE star and former Bloodline member spoke on this topic during an interview with Ariel Helwani, where he reflected on the multiple DUIs that he has gotten over the last several years. Helwani asks Jimmy if he was ever worried that the DUIs would affect his career with WWE. Here is how he responded:

No, I wasn’t. When we show up to work, we’re there. Everybody has their issues outside of work. Everybody is human and makes mistakes as they go through it. As long as you face the noise, that’s something we always did. Even if we get in trouble, aired out, we always stood right in front of our mess, right in front of our noise, pushed through it, learned from it, and then keep it moving. That’s always been our way.

Jimmy’s twin brother, Jey, was also interviewed and weighed in on this question, adding that they both have always faced the noise together as a family.

Made em say, ‘Oh, this is why we keep them,’ every time we stepped out. Whatever happened, the next night we go out there and let them know, ‘no matter what happens, this is why we keep the Usos.’ Like my brother said, we face the noise. Always stand together. It’s real hard because everyone has something to say. You walk these shoes. You can’t. It takes special people to do what we do. Y’all sit back and enjoy the show like the rest of the people.

