WWE star and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar recently joined PW Mania to hype today’s Money In The Bank premium live event, where the luchadore will be competing against Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Butch, and Ricochet in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

During the interview, Escobar said that today’s contest is the biggest match of his career so far, adding that he knows how big of a moment it would be if he grabbed the suitcase.

It’s the biggest match of my career, so far. It represents a night that is going to change my career. Why? Because I’ve envisioned myself winning the contract and then cashing it in, so this is it, this is the turning point. So, I feel this opportunity, I know how big it is, so I am just going to grab it.

Later, Escobar spoke about his transition from NXT to the main roster and what his experience was like during that process.

I always perform at my very best. Smackdown, NXT, premium live event, live events like last night in Dublin, if you see Santos Escobar on a card, you know you’re going to get 100% of Santos Escobar. But the difference has been the travelling. Making towns, making cities, has been the hardest part, but performance wise, I keep getting better and better and better. Going on the road with Rey Mysterio, receiving advice from other people, it’s just amazing.

