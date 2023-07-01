WWE star and former women’s tag champion Zelina Vega recently joined PW Mania to hype today’s Money In The Bank premium live event, where Vega will be competing against Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Trish Stratus, IYO SKY and Bayley in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

During the interview, Vega would be asked about her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers, which surprisingly enough includes Stephanie McMahon.

I could definitely name some cos I know my brain is so jetlagged, so there’s no way I could put it exactly as I’m such a perfectionist and would really want to put it right, but I would definitely include Trish Stratus, Lita, Chyna, Stephanie McMahon for a number of reasons. She doesn’t get enough credit, she’s an incredible performer, and you know, what she did behind the scenes and what she did in the ring too. I looked up to her so much. There’s Alundra Blayze, I mean, there’s so many.

Later in the chat Vega would be asked about getting to spend time in London ahead of Money In The Bank. Here is what she had to say.

It’s great. I got to hang out with a friend last night which was great. I’m actually on the hunt today as I hear my face is on a bus which I would love to see and that’s a first. I’ve never been on a bus, so that’s really cool.

