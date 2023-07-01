The Usos recently spoke with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani to promote WWE Money In the Bank. Jimmy Uso was asked about his wife, current Impact star Trinity (fka Naomi), and how it is working for different companies.

“It’s been weird,” Jimmy said. “We’ve been on the road together since we first started our WWE career. For 12 years and then all of a sudden [done]. When that happened, it came to a complete stop, a schedule change and then not seeing her much with our schedule and what she’s doing, it’s been an adjustment, but we make it happen and make it work. She’s having a blast, moving at her own pace, which is something we never really get to do. She’s enjoying it and doing what she’s wanted to do; Broadway, music, more acting.”

Trinity and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE in mid-May 2022 due to creative unhappiness, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, who then was in the middle of the big push with The Bloodline, was asked if he was worried about his position in WWE when his wife walked out. He recalled the May 16, 2022 RAW, where he lost a singles match to Matt Riddle.

“I was never really worried about myself. Just mainly her,” he said. “Making sure everything is okay. I was never worried about myself. It wasn’t even about me. I just wanted to make sure everything was good. That day, I was super busy, I had a match and then when I came in the back, she left. It was already boiling then. Then we found out everything.”

Jimmy was also asked if he would like to see Trinity return to WWE. He revealed that she would like to return, and is open to coming back when the time is right.

“Of course, even she would like to comeback,” he revealed. “At the end of the day, we started our career here at WWE and in a perfect world, we’d like to finish here in WWE. She is definitely open to coming back and when the timing is right and everything fits, hopefully, it works.”

Jey added, “Please come back. We need her on the road. Give me and him a break. She’s the middleman of all of us.”

Trinity debuted for Impact Wrestling at the April 28, 2023 TV tapings, which aired on May 4. She is set to challenge Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo on July 15 at Slammiversary in Toronto. The Usos will face Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tomorrow at WWE Money In the Bank in London.

