Miro will be back in action on Saturday’s AEW Collision episode.

AEW announced during tonight’s Rampage show that Miro will wrestle on tomorrow’s Collision show, but no opponent was announced. The episode was taped on Thursday at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

Miro returned to the ring on June 17 for the AEW Collision premiere, defeating Tony Nese in his first match since All Out on September 4, 2022.

Below is the updated announced card for the third episode of AEW Collision:

* Miro will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF will make his Collision in-ring debut

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Lady Frost

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks in a quarterfinal match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes in a quarterfinal match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in a quarterfinal match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary

