AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will team up for the first time ever on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

MJF and Cole were previously paired up for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament but it was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that their first round match will take place on Wednesday. Their opponents were not named.

AEW previously announced that the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament will kick off on Dynamite with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

Below is the updated announced card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. opponents TBA in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

