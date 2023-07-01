LA Knight recently spoke with The Daily Star’s Adam Cailler to promote today’s WWE Money In the Bank Men’s Ladder Match, where he will go up against Damian Priest, Butch, Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Ricochet.

Knight has worked for WWE, the NWA and Impact Wrestling in his 20 year career, but he is currently enjoying his biggest wave of popularity. Knight is looking for a huge reaction at Money In the Bank today as he enters the Men’s MITB Ladder Match as a front-runner to win. Knight commented on if he’s feeling the pressure.

“The only pressure I’ve got right now is just on myself,” he said. “I can hear all the noise out there and hear what everybody’s saying and all that, but at the end of the day, there’s one guy who can make that happen, and it’s me. So all the pressure, any pressure that anybody can put on me out there cannot compare to the pressure that I’m going to put on myself.”

Knight also reflected on his long career, which shows no signs of slowing down. He chalked it up to “stubbornness” – “or maybe I’m really stupid,” he laughed.

