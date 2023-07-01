Forbidden Door-eve-eve is here and it’s an AEW-filled weekend, so let’s get started:

Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. QTV

Shawn Spears vs. The Blade

Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Komander

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 6/30/23

From the FirstOntario Center in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur on the call tonight.

Match #1. Ring of Honor World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Komander

Outside in tieres by Komander to start. Big lariat by Claudio. Claudio charges and Komander gives him two boots to the face before climbing up Claudio’s back. Komander with a wheelbarrow but Castagnoli just slams him down in a uranage. Giant Swing by Claudio! Ricola Bomb by Claudio but Komander arm drags Claudio through and looks for a suicide dive, but Claudio catches him in a suplex. Komander knees his way out and arm drags Claudio on the floor from the middle turnbuckle. Claudio has had enough and boots Komander over the guardrail into the front row. Back in the ring Claudio delivers a huge lariat and gets a two count. Gutwrench into a powerbomb but Komander elbows his way out and gets a big boot. Avalanche back suplex by Claudio but Komander shifts his hips in mid-air and comes down hard on Claudio. Claudio doesn’t care and body slams him before dropping a big leg. Drop toe hold and a four-revolution around the world tieres by Komander. Claudio rolls to the outside and Komander jumps to the top rope, loses his balance, jumps to the turnbuckle, and connects with a corkscrew plancha. Claudio misses a big boot on the outside and he’s now draped over the guardrail as Komander walks the GUARDRAIL and hits a shooting star press on Claudio’s back. Komander goes up top again and catches Claudio with a diving twisting hurricanrana for two. Komander lays in some shops but runs into a European uppercut from Claudio. Short-arm clothesline by Claudio gets two, but Komander doesn’t get his shoulder up at all… so that was weird. Claudio pops Komander up as he lands on the top turnbuckle and dives off with a swinging DDT. Two count. La Majistral cradle by Komander gets two. Hot shot over the top by Komander gets another two. Double jump Phoenix Splash by Komander! Two count. Kicking combo and enziguiri by Komander. Komander hits a double jump but Claudio connects with an anti-air European uppercut that forces the referee to stop the match… it’s a knockout.

Winner and STILL ROH World Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***. There were a lot… and I mean, a LOT of flips in this match. I hate to be that guy, but, a lot of the spots here made Claudio look kind of silly. That said, it was an entertaining match despite all of that and Claudio winning via a KO is a nice touch.

Match #2. The Blade vs. Shawn Spears

Blade charges and Spears sidesteps, sending him to the outside. Both men exchange hard chops on the outside of the ring. Butcher distracts Spears and Blade connects with a gordbuster inside the ring. Spears fights back with chops of his own and a Thesz Press. Kick, knee, short arm lariat and a stomp to the temple by Spears. Blade charges Spears and runs with into the C4 for the pin.

Winner: Shawn Spears

Rating: *1/4. Barely more than a squash, here.

Match #3. QTV vs. Matt Hardy & Brother Zay

Johnny TV and Matt Hardy to start. Hardy with arm ringers and a tag to Zay. Double foot stomp to the elbow by Zay. Foot sweep by Johnny and a tag to QT. Double back elbow by Zay and Matt. Two count. QT runs Matt into his corner and tags Johnny, who connects with a back flipping Samoan drop. Zay gets the tag quickly and comes off the middle rope with a hurricanrana. Zay slides to the outside and flirts with Harley, allowing Johnny to hit a corkscrew suicide dive. QT gets the tag and puts the boots to Zay in the corner. Rolling Alabama Slam by Johnny and a senton from the apron by QT. QT cracks Matt with a cheap shot right hand and sends Zay back to his corner. Matt gets the tag and clears the ring with clotheslines and body slams, before Johnny gets deleted into the turnbuckle. Side Effect to Johnny. Powerbomb out of the corner by Hardy gets two. Elbow to the back of Johnny from the middle rope. Twist of Fate but Johnny bases out, so Hardy DDTs him. All four men in now but QT sends Zay to the floor. Pop-up elbow by QT and a Disaster Kick by Johnny. Corkscrew something.. misses by Johnny. Zay and Hardy sends Johnny to the floor and Brother Zay goes old school over the ropes and to the floor. Side Effect to Johnny and Zay goes up top but Harley distracts him, allowing QT to crotch him on the top rope. Matt gets dragged from the ring and posted as Johnny connects with Starship Pain for the win.

Winners: QTV

Rating: **1/2. Perfectly acceptable tag team match here, which again is the best use of Matt Hardy at this point.

Ethan Page is here to check on Matt Hardy, and he drills QT with a right hand but Johnny jumps him. The Acclaimed make the save.

Match #4. Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie

Running knee by Shida in the corner early. Shida mounts Taya and delivers ten punches in the corner. Running hurricanrana by Shida sends Taya to the floor. Hard chops on the floor and Shida looks for the chair. Shida sets the chair up and uses it to run and jump off of, but misses. Taya rolls back in the ring and misses a big boot, but Shida doesn’t miss an enziguiri. Shida gets sent into the turnbuckle and Taya trips her legs out and wraps her knees around the turnbuckle. Leg lace throughout PIP by Taya. Shida looks for a suplex but the knee is hurt. Taya charges and gets caught by Shida, who just batters her with elbow strikes in the center of the ring. Jumping knee by Shida gets two. Shida climbs to the middle rope from the apron but gets sent to the floor by Taya with a forearm. Shida suplexes Taya on the floor before coming off the apron with a running Meteora. Back in the ring, a flying elbow strike by Shida gets two. Kitana by Shida misses and Taya picks up Shida and throws her knee-first into the middle rope. Running double knes in the corner by Taya. Two count. Taya looks for the curb stomp but Shida fights it off and kicks Taya in the head. Shida misses a charge and Taya looks for Road to Valhallah, but Shida rolls through and gets the three.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Rating: **1/2. I think, on paper, I had way higher expectations for this match and that might have been my fault. Match was decent, but with both women involved there was possibility for something special.

Final Thoughts: An awfully average episode of Rampage after some fantastic AEW action the last couple of weeks. Can’t complain about an “average” show, it just kind of existed. Shida getting the win was nice, and I hope we’ll see more of her on TV. Maybe the next time Claudio defends the ROH World Championship he could like.. do it on ROH TV? 6.5/10.