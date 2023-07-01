LA Knight spoke with Fightful ahead of this weekend’s Money In The Bank premium live event, where the rising WWE star will be competing in the Money In The Bank ladder match along with Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul.

During the interview, Knight spoke about how he had been calling WWE for years for a job but they never returned his calls. Now that he’s one of the their top stars he’s ready to claim every moment.

We’re talking over ten years ago when they weren’t returning my calls. There’s a whole bunch of stuff there, but eventually I was able to knock that door down, walk myself in, walk myself right back out after a year, went all over the world, did my own thing, came back and stronger than ever. Here we are, burning down the world. All around the world, it’s the same song. How does that song go? [Mimes LA Knight theme intro]. Yeah!

Knight later recalls the conversation he had with WWE three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was at that time Knight was able to secure a job and earn a spot in NXT.

Hell, I don’t even remember. It was during the pandemic, so we’re talking three years ago. At some point it was like, ‘What are the odds I can get something together while this pandemic is happening?’ I don’t know, I have to figure that I’m on the back end of my career and I have to make whatever little money I can wherever. At some point, an overture was made, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity.’ Boom, let’s do it, let’s run.

