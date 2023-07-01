This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was headlined by Sting and Darby Allin battling Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a wild Tornado Tag Team matchup, one that Allin and The Icon emerged from victorious.

At one point in the match, Sting climbed to the top of a ladder and hit Guevara, who was lying on two tables. Sting’s impact broke the first table, but the second table caught him right in the mouth and severely injured the 64-year-old legend’s mouth. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is weighting in, where the former five-time world champion criticized Sting for taking such chances at his age.

What the hell was he thinking? This is something I talk about all the time, the older guys are wanting to go out there and live their dream and get that pop and get that rush from back in the day of how they felt. I don’t know, maybe it’s the swan song? ‘I’m gonna go out, and I’m gonna go out big.’ But for me, that wasn’t smart at all and it could’ve literally been a disaster for Sting.

Booker then reminds listeners that Seth Rollins nearly crippled Sting during their showdown at Night of Champions in 2015. He ends his rant by clarifying that he just doesn’t want Sting to get hurt for no reason.

The Seth Rollins thing definitely put Sting in a position for doing stuff like that. It’s just not smart at all. I don’t want to see Sting get hurt doing something that these young kids are pulling off these days. That’s just my opinion on that.

You can check out Booker’s full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)