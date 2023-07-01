A new report has emerged about the upcoming A24 film The Iron Claw, which is directed by Sean Durkin and tells the story of the legendary wrestling family, The Von Erichs. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some details about the film’s plot have emerged following a private test screening that took place this week.

The heart of the film revolves around Kevin Von Erich, played by Zac Efron, as he navigates the rollercoaster world of professional wrestling. As is customary in Hollywood biopics, the film takes some creative liberties by showcasing Kerry Von Erich’s training for the 1980 Olympics, only to face the disappointment of the US boycotting the Games that year. Additionally, Fritz Von Erich pushes Kerry to continue wrestling around that same time. The narrative further delves into the formation of the Von Erichs’ team, Kevin’s encounter with his wife Pam, the heartbreaking deaths of Kevin’s brothers, and eventually his sons (Marshall & Ross) following in their footsteps.

An attendee who watched The Iron Claw praised the performances from all the leads. However, Holt McCallany’s portrayal of Fritz Von Erich and Aaron Dean Eisenburg’s depiction of Ric Flair didn’t quite hit the mark for some viewers. Apparently Eisenburg’s attempt to emulate Flair’s charismatic promotional style drew laughter from the audience. The report confirms that AEW World Champion MJF made an appearance as Lance Von Erich, albeit in a minor role. Fellow AEW star Ryan Nemeth portrayed Gino Hernandez, while Chavo Guerrero Jr. stepped into the shoes of The Sheik Ed Farhat.

It is likely that the film will undergo some changes/edits as it is still in post-production and still doesn’t have a release date, although it is expected to hit theaters later this year. Along with Efron the film stars Jeremy Allen White, and Lily James.