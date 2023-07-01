Finn Balor has a big weekend ahead of him as the Demon Prince will be challenging Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at tomorrow’s Money In Bank premium live event from the 02 Arena in London.

Ahead of the match Balor has been training with AEW superstar PAC, formerly known as Neville in WWE. The BASTARD has been on the shelf recovering from an injury, but looks to be in great shape and happy to train alongside his old friend Balor.

Balor and Rollins will be a marquee matchup at Money In The Bank, but it is not expected to main event. You can click here to read who WWE plans on putting on last.