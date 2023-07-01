LA Knight recently spoke with The Daily Star’s Adam Cailler to promote WWE Money In the Bank, where he will compete in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match with Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest. It was noted how most of Knight’s opponents are of the high-flying style of wrestling, but this is something Knight is not the biggest fan of.

“There’s a lot of guys out there just doing their routines, doing the tumbling, and they’re doing their gymnastics and that kind of stuff – I don’t do that,” Knight said. “Sure, I can throw some spice in there every now and then, where it makes sense, where it fits where I need it. A lot of times it’s the physical charisma, it’s the physical kind of mannerisms and stuff like that, like how are you conducting yourself? How are you holding yourself?

“If you look at the biggest swells in the industry, you’re looking at the golden era with Hogan – big time charisma – you’re looking at the at the Attitude Era with with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was all big time charisma, nobody was doing crazy flips.”

Knight continued, “I mean, some of the guys were doing that, but those are the guys on the undercard, and no disrespect to that as that’s something that you need on the card, but for the guys that I wanted to be and the guys that I wanted to emulate and where I wanted to be on the card – I knew who I wanted to be.”

