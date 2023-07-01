James Ellsworth has nothing but good memories from his time in WWE.

The Chinless Wonder spoke about his experience working for the company during an interview with PW Mania, where he also commented on AJ Styles recently dropping his name on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On AJ Styles saying his name on a recent episode of RAW and how he spoke with Styles about it afterward:

You never know, I was watching RAW, I think it was last RAW of October or the first RAW of November. And Dominick Mysterio said, ‘I’m this generations Eddie Guererro,’ and AJ Styles said, ‘No you’re not, you’re more like this generations James Ellsworth,’ said my name, and I was like wow that’s cool, and I remember, I text AJ the next day cause I still keep in touch with some people there and AJ’s one of them. I said, man, thank you for saying that, that was cool and I made a video reacting to it and put it on TikTok. He said, ‘Man, I loved your video, I’m glad we got to say your name.’ I’ve been gone almost 5 years now, I haven’t been on TV since like, I think the last thing I did for them was Smackdown 1000, it was just like a backstage they put on digital, so almost 5 years. They mentioned my name, they mention me every now and then. Over the years, people, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, they’ve all said to Carmella, ‘Oh if it wasn’t for the chinless guy, you’d never been champion.’ AJ actually said my full name on RAW which was cool.

Says he loved getting to play a part in WWE for two years:

I’ll be 40 years-old next year, I loved playing the James Ellsworth character, it was so much fun. Always felt like, I didn’t go through NXT, and this is just my feeling, I’ve never been told this. But they have time and money invested in people that went through the Performance Center and NXT, and I didn’t go through that system, so I always like an outsider, that caught wind with that Strowman match. I was always grateful they found a spot for me, cause I was never in their plans. They found a spot for me for a couple years. I had two good years there.

