Impact Wrestling has officially announced that Chris Sabin will defend the X-Division Title against Lio Rush at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

As noted, Slammiversary will also feature the return of Ultimate X. The winner will earn a future title shot against the winner of Rush vs. Sabin.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

