The main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite saw Sting and Darby Allin defeat “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match. At one point, Sting jumped from a ladder in the ring, to put Guevara through a stack of tables at ringside, but only one of the tables broke. Sting landed hard in the zzrough spot that shocked many, but he continued to work the match for several minutes. The finish saw Sting block a Jericho dropkick, then take him down into the Scorpion Death Lock for the submission win.

After Dynamite went off the air, the 64 year old Sting spoke to the crowd and revealed an injury to his mouth. He was met with “thank you Sting!” chants but he thanked the fans in return. Fans then chanted “you deserve it!” but Sting said the crowd also deserved it.

“I’m gonna have a bunch of stitches in my lip, and one of my teeth seems halfway knocked out,” said Sting of the risky dive.

Sting, with blood on his chin, acknowledged he was hurt from the dive to the floor, adding that it was worth it to do the move for the Hamilton crowd. He also thanked AEW President Tony Khan for allowing him to do the move.

