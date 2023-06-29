It was previously reported that Gable Steveson was supposed to be on the WWE main roster by now, but plans for him were delayed as he underwent a heart procedure.

He has returned to amateur competition and will compete in the upcoming US Open this September. Until then, he has been used in recent weeks on NXT TV for a storyline with Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp, who is the real-life brother of Steveson.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Steveson has been praised by those in the company for the progress he has made in training after being criticized for lack of progression and those in WWE believe he’ll be better than what people originally thought.