AEW and NJPW held the second Forbidden Door pay-per-view event this past Sunday night, featuring matches such as Will Ospreay beating Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Title and the main event of Bryan Danielson defeating Kazuchika Okada.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that the early TV pay-per-view number shows it is 12% higher than the previous two shows (Double or Nothing and Revolution).

It will also get a boost from the buys in Japan on NJPW World, which will bring in additional 5,000 or 10,000 buys.

It’s shaping up to do 150,000-155,000 buys, which makes it expected to be the biggest since last year’s Double or Nothing PPV.