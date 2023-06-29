MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on YouTube and FITE.tv at 8pm ET. MLW issued the following:

MLW Fusion Preview:

Leather Strap Match

Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

Link: https://youtu.be/jJ7S7fLgo3A.

MLW FUSION tonight at 8pm ET headlined by Alex Kane’s Big Apple Grapple II, streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

Alex Kane presents The Big Apple Grapple II: The Search for more Hoes

Mance Warner vs Sam Adonis – Leather Strap Match

Mandy León vs Clara Carreras

Alex Kane offers up cold, hard cash to anyone in the five boroughs who can knock off the Battle Riot winner and shake up the league as The Bomaye Fight Club presents The Big Apple Grapple II: The Search for more Hoes.

With the clock winding down to his World Heavyweight Championship fight with Hammerstone at Never Say Never July 8 on FITE+, Kane looks to showcase his talents in the Big Apple… but what happens when Hammerstone is in the house?

PLUS, who is bankrolling The Bomaye Fight Club? Rumor and innuendo swirl around the captain of the Bomaye Fight Club. An exclusive exposé shines light on a list of unusual suspects.

After being viciously whipped, beaten and hung by Sam Adonis weeks ago, Mance Warner finally throws down with Mexico’s #1 box office draw in a Leather Strap match!

Tied arm to arm with the man who beat him within an inch of his life, can Ol’ Mancer beat some respect into Adonis or will history repeat itself?

Fatu shoots hard and sets his sights on The Calling as “The Samoan Werewolf” speaks for the first time since winning the National Openweight Championship last week.

Some big matches have been signed for Never Say Never. Get the scoop on FUSION!

What happens when Microman and Willie Mack kick it in the hood with a box of Dunkin’ Munchkins? It’s the super friend team up you never knew you needed but must have.

Plus: The Calling unleashes Mandy León on the Featherweight division.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports, YouTube and FITE and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.