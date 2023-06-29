Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke, leaving him hospitalized. He has since only made one appearance on WWE television, a pre-tape at his home for Andy Kaufman’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.

While speaking with SportsKeeda, Bill Apter provided an update on Lawler in the latest video posted by Sports Keeda WrestleBinge.

“He is recovering. What Dutch [Manel] said was true. His spirits were great. Jerry and I are huge horror movie fans and every time I’m on the phone with him, I’ve got to do this imitation of this lady of the old Invisible Man movie…I have to do that every time I call [Lawler]. So the first few weeks after he had his stroke, there was no recognition of that. Today he laughed. He said ‘Hello Bill’ and he asked me if I saw the Renfield movie yet. So we discussed horror movies and he mentioned that he saw Raw this past Monday night and that Logan Paul mentioned him on Monday Night Raw and he was thrilled to hear that. He did have a problem remembering parts of that segment like when he mentioned Lebron James, he couldn’t mention that name. It was hard for him to finish the sentences but he’s much better than when I talked to him about three weeks ago.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co