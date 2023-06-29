Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working with John Cena in WWE as Anderson was known to be the go-to guy for Cena as an agent, who would help put his match together. Anderson recalled the moment when Vince McMahon decided Cena would be a top guy.

“When he decided on John, he just said to me one day, ‘Okay Arn, I am giving Cena to you, teach him how to work, teach him the business,’ just like that. From that point on I guess he told whoever assigned the matches, ‘Give Cena to Arn,’ and I started working with him and worked with him the entire time that he was being groomed and what he became.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc