While speaking with SportsKeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter talked about a wide range of topics.
According to Slaughter, he was told that CM Punk’s colorful language led to Vince McMahon deciding on scripted WWE promos.
Punk worked for WWE from 2006 to 2014. He joined AEW in 2021.
“I was told that CM Punk was using the F-bomb on live television, and Vince got a little upset about that, so he just said, ‘That’s it, no more ad-libbing. We’re gonna script everything so I know what people are saying. I’m gonna lose my sponsors and my TV shows if I don’t.’ So the business went a different direction.”