After working in WWE for years, Matt Cardona departed in April 2020. He’s gone on to work for AEW, Impact Wrestling, and the NWA.

While speaking on the “NotSam Wrestling” podcast, Cardona noted it’s unlikely he will sign a new full-time deal right now.

“I have not been in any communication with anybody. They know my numbers. So, listen, I would have a phone call with anybody, but I don’t know if I would go back to either big company right now. I feel like [Steph De Lander and I] are f***ing killing it. No matter how you define success — accolades, money, happiness — I’m the most successful I’ve ever been in my career.”

