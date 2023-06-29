Speaking on a recent edition of “Busted Open Radio,” Tommy Dreamer gave high praise to his old boss from ECW, Paul Heyman.

According to the ECW icon, he thinks Heyman is the greatest manager of all time.

The reason for his belief is that Heyman has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns in WWE.

“People will say Bobby Heenan, and I know Paul would say Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time. Statistically, it has to be Paul. Paul had three world champions [Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns], and this is a debate that can be ended due to statistics in pro wrestling, which is unheard of, because we all wanna talk about our favorites. But I would say Paul is the greatest manager of all time.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc