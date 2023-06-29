While speaking on the latest episode “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” the former WWE/TNA/ECW star spoke about a wide range of topics including his working relationship with Vince McMahon and WWE wanting to give him a big push when he first joined the company. Here are the highlights:

WWE wanting to “strap a rocket to him” in 2001:

“That’s exactly what Steve Austin said to me. Yeah, that’s exactly the way you put it too. He’s like, ‘Oh, kid, they’re fixing to strap a rocket to your back.’ “I was in Pittsburgh at the Mellon Arena. I’m in the bathroom, standing at the urinal. Pat Patterson’s in there and me. We’re the only ones in the bathroom. Actually, now that I think about it, I think I was like trying to roll a doobie or something and I’m like, ‘Oh shit.’ “But I’m new at this point. And anyway, he says, ‘Hey kid, you’re going to make a lot of money here in this business.’ And I, and I said to him, ‘If you say so.’ And he didn’t like the response. I said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘No, if you say so, sounds good. I’ll believe it when I see it.’ “He goes, ‘I don’t like that answer,’ he said, ‘You’re telling me you don’t believe in yourself?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I believe in me, but I don’t know if that’s going to equate to making a lot of money, you know, based on what I’ve been making here so far, I got paid a lot more before I came here.’ And that conversation, now having the bigger picture, I can tie all these events together and see where the office might’ve thought that I was just like, ‘Ehhh,’ where I should have said, ‘A rocket ship!? On my back? Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Oh, I’m getting a rocket ship! Oh, I’m going to prove to you this isn’t a mistake! You’re never going to regret doing this! I’m going to be the best rocket ship flyer you’ve ever had,’ You know? But it’s not me. Cause I’m like, ‘Uhhh, like that means more money, right?’

People telling him he needed to build a relationship with Vince McMahon: