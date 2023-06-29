Tiffany Stratton’s career has taken off in recent months after winning the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in late May at the Battleground Premium Live Event.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Stratton gave credit to Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser for coming up with her ‘Prettiest Moonsault Ever’ finisher.

“He (Ludwig Kaiser) definitely did (help GUNTHER get in shape). He is a big help in my career honestly. He has helped me so much. He has helped me understand wrestling and he’s helped me with matches and where to put my skills and he honestly helped me with my finish, like coming up with a finish for me. He’s helped me a lot. He has really helped me a lot with everything. I definitely knew that Christopher Daniels did it (Best Moonsault Ever) but I didn’t realize how much on social media, people were gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s doing the Christopher Daniels Best Moonsault Ever’ so, I thought I might as well just take the Best Moonsault Ever gimmick and put Prettiest Moonsault Ever in front of it so, yeah.”

