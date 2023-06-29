Angelo Dawkins loves pro wrestling, and has a very unique pick for one of his favorite matches ever.

The former multi-time tag champion spoke about the grocery store brawl between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T from 2001 during an appearance on the Highly Dishfunctional podcast. The classic SmackDown bout saw the Rattlesnake stalk Booker T, sing Dean Martin, drink milk, and use pizza dough as a weapon before eventually pummeling the Harlem Heat icon into oblivion. Dawkins says that not only is the match one of his favorites, but he’s campaigning to have his own grocery store brawl in the future.

Booker T vs. Stone Cold in a grocery store. That will forever be my favorite thing ever. I’m trying my hardest. If there’s one thing on the bucket list that I’m trying to do, I’m trying to fight in a grocery store. I’m trying to throw hands in a grocery store. I’m trying to smack somebody with a jug of milk. Smack somebody in the face with an onion and make them cry.

