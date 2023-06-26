Angelo Dawkins opens up about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

The multi-time tag champion spoke about McMahon during a recent interview on the Highlydishfunctional Show, where he revealed that the former Chairman loved the Street Profits and always pushed them to be better. Dawkins says that any good boss would push you to be better.

He was awesome. He was awesome. He always pushed us to do better and stuff like that. He just wanted us to succeed. If he felt like we weren’t doing our best, he would let us know. That’s what any coach, anybody that is your boss, if they don’t see you giving your best, they push you to be your best at any and everything, in every situation.

Dawkins later adds that working with someone of McMahon’s magnitude is incredibly beneficial, especially since he always has his eye on the prize.

It’s awesome to be around and work with somebody of that magnitude. He just has his eye on the prize each and every time. He always sees the big picture and he’s been a guide since being able to work with him.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)