WWE is reportedly planning a “big upset” for Money In the Bank.

A new report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that a “big upset” is planned for WWE Money In the Bank on Saturday. This was not confirmed, but it was indicated the upset is not for Cody Rhodes or LA Knight. Cody is currently scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio on Saturday, while Knight is booked for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

Knight has been a leading candidate to win the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, but it remains to be seen who is planned to be the winner, or if a winner has been decided on. Logan Paul was also rumored to be a front-runner for the men’s match, while IYO SKY remains a front-runner for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

In other news for WWE Money In the Bank, word is that Matt Riddle vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be made official during tonight’s go-home RAW. This will make Money In the Bank a 7-match show, which was the reported plan as of last week.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place this coming Saturday, July 1, from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the current card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c)

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

