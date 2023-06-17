Angelo Dawkins doesn’t plan on ending his partnership with Montez Ford anytime soon.

The former multi-time tag champion spoke about this topic during a recent interview on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show, where the idea of the Street Profits breaking up once again came up. Dawkins explains that he really dislikes the notion that he and Ford have to break up to have successful solo runs, adding that they hope to model their careers after the New Day, who have remained together since day one.

I think everybody is just fascinated with everybody breaking up. It happens everywhere. It happens in basketball, football, baseball, sports in general. Music groups start as groups and then they break off and you have that one dude who ascends. For us, we’re trying to do what the New Day did. We’re always going to have each other’s backs. When he’s doing his thing, he had Elimination Chamber and he showed out. I was there for him and sending support and making sure he was good mentally and ready to go and shock the world, which he did. I ain’t climbing like that and flipping off it. We make sure we’re there for each other.

Dawkins continues, saying that he plans on having Ford’s back and knows that he will have his for whatever opportunities come their way.

Everybody, obviously they want Montez to be great, they want him to do big things. They want me to do big things too. They feel like we have to split up to accomplish those things. I don’t personally think that way. I think we can have each other’s back and then we have our side missions, going out there and putting on shows by ourselves. Even though we get tired and get winded, I like to tag out and catch my breath. I think we’re good staying together and have each other’s back and showing that we can still go for the same goals, whether we have a singles goal or as a tag team.

